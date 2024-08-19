Starting Monday, Democrats are taking their newfound joy and all those good vibes to a big, four-day party in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, to celebrate their presidential ticket of Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Here’s what the week has in store:

Monday: The theme of the day is “For the People,” and the first day will largely be devoted to President Joe Biden, who will have the key speech this evening. First lady Jill Biden will speak as part of the convention’s tribute to her husband. Monday night will also feature Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, New York senator, secretary of state, and first woman to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

Tuesday: The theme is “A Bold Vision for America's Future.” Former President Barack Obama will be the star attraction, along with former first lady Michelle Obama. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will also speak.

Wednesday: The day’s theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms.” Walz will accept the party’s nomination for vice president, capping off a night featuring President Bill Clinton, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Thursday: Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the nomination. The theme for the day is, appropriately, "For Our Future.”

To make sure every living Democratic president is represented, former president Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter will be there. Jimmy Carter’s next goal in life is to vote for Harris and defeat Donald Trump (again). That’s in sharp contrast to last month’s Republican National Convention, where the only former president to show was Trump. A great many people associated with former Republican administrations, including plenty who served in Trump’s White House, stayed away.

Other speakers throughout the week include House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and a raft of lawmakers, including members of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Earlier this month, Harris wrapped up the delegates’ votes in a virtual roll call, but there will still be a ceremonial roll call at the convention, starting with Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Each night will also have a celebrity host, and other stars are lined up to perform, with speculation that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will be among them. No confirmation of that yet.

You can check the convention website throughout the week to see what's happening

