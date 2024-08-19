With all eyes on Vice President Kamala Harris’ surging campaign and this week’s Democratic National Convention, Republicans are trying to grab headlines Monday by releasing the report of their baseless, purely political impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

To be sure, they’re getting those headlines. For example, in The New York Times: House G.O.P. Makes Impeachment Case Against Biden Without Proof of Crime.

And from there, it only gets worse for them.

With President Joe Biden leaving office in January, House Republicans’ inquiry is very unlikely to move forward, and as further proof that it was all politics all along, the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees released all 291 pages of this bullshit report on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

It’s been clear for months that the inquiry’s main drivers—Oversight Chair James Comer and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan—had nothing. In fact, in the report, Comer and Jordan basically admit as much while saying it feels like there should be something.

“An abuse of power may also be present even if, as some claim, the Biden family was only selling the ‘illusion’ of influence and access,” the report says, and adds, “It is not necessary for the House of Representatives to show that the dealings involved a quid pro quo to rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”

In other words, House Republicans have no evidence, but they don’t need no stinking evidence.

Except, of course, they do. They have to convince a majority of the House to impeach Biden and a majority of the Senate to convict him. And it’s been clear for months that they haven’t even been able to convince a majority of House Republicans to do it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson seems to know the votes aren’t there, and that the few weeks that Congress will be in session before the election will be all about passing a short-term government funding bill, which is going to be a big fight. House Republicans could come back after the election and try it, but that would really put the “lame” in “lame-duck session.”

On Monday, the White House gave the report the ridicule it deserves.

“After wasting nearly two years and millions of taxpayer dollars, House Republicans have finally given up on their wild goose chase,” said Sharon Yang, a White House spokesperson. “This failed stunt will only be remembered for how it became an embarrassment that their own members distanced themselves from as they only managed to turn up evidence that refuted their false and baseless conspiracy theories.”

“The American people deserve more from House Republicans, and perhaps now they will finally join President Biden in focusing on the real issues that American families actually care about,” Yang added.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland joined in, saying, "Their compulsive flailing about has not only proven, once more, that President Biden committed no wrongdoing, much less an impeachable crime, but has paradoxically vindicated Biden’s essential honor and decency."

Thus it appears that the ridiculous, monthslong probe into the supposed “Biden crime family” limps to a close. Not to worry, Comer has already found his next goose chases: going after Harris over the border and her running mate, Tim Walz, “a longstanding and cozy relationship with China.”

