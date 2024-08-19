As Donald Trump hits the campaign trail this week and tries to provide counterprogramming to Democrats’ celebratory convention, Republicans are publicly begging for him to be less self-destructive.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina pleaded on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” for Trump to, well, not be himself.

“President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins,” Graham said. “Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

He wasn’t alone, either.

Graham’s plea followed a similar one from former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Fox News last week, in which she said, “[Trump’s] campaign is not going to win, talking about crowd sizes. It's not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is, it's not going to win talking about whether she's dumb. It's not.”

However, Trump seemed to respond to that with typical petulance last Thursday.

“As far as the personal attacks, I’m very angry at [Harris] because of what she’s done to the country,” he said. “I’m very angry at her that she would weaponize the justice system against me and other people, very angry at her. I think I’m entitled to personal attacks.”

Then, on Saturday, he whined about Harris being on the cover of Time magazine, telling supporters in Pennsylvania, “I am much better looking than her. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

In addition to these remarks, he attacked Harris in a spree of social media posts. According to The Daily Beast, Trump “posted or reposted his own content more than 25 times to his Truth Social account on Sunday, flooding his followers’ feeds with familiar rants, false claims, and A.I.-generated images of Taylor Swift fans backing his campaign.”

In a Sunday post on his Truth Social website, he also ranted about crowd size:

We had to turn away lots of people yesterday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but Comrade Kamala Harris’ Social Media Operation showed empty seats, long before the Rally started, early in the afternoon when, in actuality, we had to turn away 11,500 people! … She should have never been Vice President, and had to stage a COUP of Joe Biden, with her America-hating friends, Barrack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the rest. Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump. November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!

He also treated his X (formerly Twitter) followers to this fake image:

Republicans’ efforts to control him aren’t going so well. Trump is going to Trump, and not being the center of attention this week during the Democratic National Convention might just break him for good.

