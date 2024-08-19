A Friday fundraising email from Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign set the right-wing world afire with a scandal: She likes Doritos!

The email told a story about the complex emotions Harris felt on Election Day 2016, when she won her Senate seat but also had to contend with Donald Trump’s victory. In the email, she says that when she got home that night, she sat on her couch and ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos,” while she watched the disappointing presidential election results come in.

“Two things are true eight years later: I still love Doritos and we still have not stopped fighting,” she added in the email.

But Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former host of “The View” and “Fox & Friends,” cannot believe Harris is even allowed to run for president having eaten a whole bag of Doritos, let alone be relatable!

“That's the emotional response of the leader of the free world is to binge-eat a bag of Doritos?” Hasselbeck said. “Can you imagine Putin, how he deals with things? Chugging down a bag of Sour Patch Kids because he's depressed about something not going his way?”

Does anyone want to tell Hasselbeck that you don’t “chug” a bag of Sour Patch Kids?

On Sunday, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, tweeted out a video of the campaign stopping for gas and snacks.

Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/5nXfEARqwF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 18, 2024

In their own campaign email on Monday, the Republican National Committee tried to push back on this by citing insurrection apologist Jack Posobiec, who posted two clips of Harris looking for Doritos at that stop.

“Notice on the ‘official’ clip Tim ‘finds’ her a bag but she’s already holding one,” Posobiec tweeted. “She forgot to put it down.”

Except if you watch the clip Walz posted, it shows that Walz found the larger bag Harris was looking for, whereas she had found only a smaller one. C’mon, right-wing conspiracy theorists! Get it together!

The fact of the matter is that Harris’ experience in 2016 is relatable to a great many Americans who voted in that election—since, as you know, more of them voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton than Trump.

