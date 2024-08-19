A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

A joyful Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago

Let the party commence!

From Bible bucks to legal debt, Trump's financial disclosure is wild

Why pay your massive bills when you can get voters to do it for you?

4 takeaways from Harris’ economic plan to uplift Americans

It’s amazing how Harris fights for families—especially compared to the other guy.

Cartoon: Revised campaign slogans

Trump course corrects in the most unique ways.

Donald Trump's disrespect for veterans hits new low

So much for gaining more perspective after being hit by a bullet.

The incredible shrinking campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Here’s hoping he slinks back to the shadows from whence he came.

What’s on your Democratic National Convention playlist?

Let the DNC “Kamence.”

House GOP leaders in a panic over Democrats’ fundraising

We guess the Republicans “need to want it” more.

Project 2025 mastermind loves Vance for VP, but voters disagree

Sounds about right for the human version of Project 2025.

Could this deep red state be a sleeper Senate win for Democrats?

Her own words say it best: “I just want to make sure that people have the same opportunity that I had, and that they're OK, that they have the things they need in order to thrive in North Dakota.”

Click here to see more cartoons.