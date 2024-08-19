Advertisement
#donaldtrump
#kamalaharris
#election2024
#timwalz
#community
#jdvance
#joebiden
#2024
#ukraine
#democrats
#election
#elections
#media
#openthread
#russia
#dnc
#cartoon
#republicans
#maga
#2024election
#project2025
#economy
#senate
#dailykoselections
#politics
#gop
#polls
#science
#2024presidentialelection
#kursk
Help Desk
Make a Donation
Write a story
Manage Front Page Queue
New Blog Entry
Drafts
Profile
Image Library
My Groups
My Stories
My Activity Stream
My Comments
Subscribe to Hide Ads
Show Ads
Hide Ads
Help Desk
Make A Donation
Sign Out
Log In
Sign Up
Create a free account
Log in
All Recent Stories
Staff
Community
Trending
Elections
From Markos' Desk
Comics
Community Groups
Community Spotlight
Actions
Civiqs
Make a Donation
Quick Links
Help Desk
Jobs
Work With Us
Advertising Overview
© Kos Media, LLC. Site content may be used for any purpose without explicit permission unless otherwise specified. "Kos" and "Daily Kos" are registered trademarks of Kos Media, LLC.
Privacy Policy
|
Terms of Use
|
DMCA Copyright Notice
#donaldtrump
#kamalaharris
#election2024
#timwalz
#community
#jdvance
#joebiden
#2024
#ukraine
#democrats
#election
#elections
#media
#openthread
#russia
#dnc
#cartoon
#republicans
#maga
#2024election
#project2025
#economy
#senate
#dailykoselections
#politics
#gop
#polls
#science
#2024presidentialelection
#kursk
Take a look inside the Democratic National Convention
by
Associated Press
for
Daily Kos
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024
at
2:33:49pm PDT
President Joe Biden prepares at the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Chicago.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laughs with Stephen Colbert, host of the "Late Show," seen in character, on the convention floor.
Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair, watches as preparations are made before the convention starts.
A street sign with the Democratic National Convention acronym featured sits in the campaign office of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as he responds to a question during an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
Workers prepare the balloons for the convention.