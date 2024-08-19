Democrats are gathered in Chicago for this year’s Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday. They are riding a wave of optimism since Vice President Kamala Harris launched her campaign in late July, following President Joe Biden’s choice to end his reelection bid.

The event is expected to be a four-day joy-a-palooza. Monday night will see speeches on Monday from Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, among others.

We’ll be watching right along with you.