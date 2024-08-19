The Democratic National Convention started Monday in Chicago, and it started with an overdose of adorable.

William and Charles Harrison, the young sons of DNC chair Jaime Harrison, led the joyous crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, with their obviously proud father standing beside them, and you just have to watch to see how enjoyable it is.

x DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s two sons lead the pledge of allegiance at the Democratic National Convention. pic.twitter.com/1t2f9Q9NWW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2024

Sure, it’s no Hulk Hogan shredding his shirt, like Republicans had at their convention earlier this summer. It’s much, much better. You can watch the whole thing live right here.