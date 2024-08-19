Remember when Donald Trump was president, the entire world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his way of dealing with the deaths of a thousand Americans every day was a big shrug?

Well, just in case you’ve forgotten, the opening night of the Democratic National Convention featured a montage of some of Trump’s worst hits from 2020.

Like his suggestion that people could inject bleach to fight the virus. Like his insistence that you can test “too much,” according to “manuals.” Like his response to all that death.

“It is what it is,” he said at the time.

“We’re not going back,” Vice President Kamala Harris often says on the campaign trail. But for anyone who might have a fuzzy memory and think maybe it wasn’t so bad under Trump, the DNC’s minute-long clip will make you think twice about that.

You can watch the first night of the DNC here.