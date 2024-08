Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the first night of the Democratic National Convention—and the crowd sure went wild.

"This is going to be a great week,” she said. “And I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden. Who will be speaking later tonight. Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe."