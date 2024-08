United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain really let ‘er rip at the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

"Kamala Harris is one of us,” he said. “She's a fighter for the working class. And Donald Trump is a scab."

The crowd went wild and took the cue, breaking into a chant: "Trump's a scab! Trump’s a scab!"

Then Fain ripped off his blazer, Hulk Hogan style, to reveal his “Trump is a scab, vote Harris” T-shirt.

And yes, you can buy that T-shirt if you want.