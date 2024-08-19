Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought the thunder to the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

”Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” the New York Democrat told the audience.

“And I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed, trampling on our way of life.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery speech came after an equally fiery speech from United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who called Trump a scab.