Hillary Clinton—the former first lady, senator, secretary of state, and first woman nominated by a major party to be president—brought the history of women in this nation with her to the stage Monday at the Democratic National Convention, noting that it was just 104 years ago Sunday that the 19th Amendment was finally ratified.

In 1972, a fearless black congresswoman named Shirley Chisholm ran for president, and her determination let me and millions of others dream bigger. Not just because of who she was, but because of who she fought for. Working parents, for children, the last, the least, and the loss.

In 1984 I brought my daughter to see Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman nominated for vice president. If we can do this, Gerry said, we can do anything. Then, there was the 2016 when it was the honor of my life to accept our party's nomination for president. And, nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams.

Afterwards, we refused to give up on America. Millions marched, many ran for office. We kept our eyes on the future. Well, my friends, the future is here. I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us. They would say, keep going.

Shirley and Gerry would say, keep going.

Women fighting for reproductive health care are saying, keep going!

Families building better lives, parents stretching to afford childcare, young people struggling to pay their rent, they are all asking us to keep going.

So, with faith in each other, and joy in our hearts, let's send Kamala hHarris and Tim Walz to the White House!