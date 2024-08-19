Rep. Jasmine Crockett told a beautiful story at the first night of the Democratic National Convention about meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris as a new member of Congress.

“I wasn't sure I made the right decision,” Crockett said, recalling when she first met with Harris for her official photo op. Harris could tell something was wrong.

“Mind you, we'd never met, but she saw right through me,” Crockett said. “She saw the distress, and the most powerful woman in the world wiped my tears and listened.” Crockett fought back her own tears in the retelling of the story, and so did anyone watching. “She then said, among other things, you are exactly where God wants you. Your district chose you because they believe in you.”

This was enough, Crockett said, to help her find her voice in Congress, “hitting Republicans with a dose of their own medicine.”