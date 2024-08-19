Joe Biden gave what is likely his final major speech as president Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

He spoke of his many accomplishments as president, of the urgent need to defeat Donald Trump once and for all, and of his love of his country above all else.

"There's a song that means a lot to us, that captures the best of who we are as a nation," he said at the end of his speech. "The song is called 'American Anthem.' There's one verse that stands out, and I can't sing worth a damn so I'm not going to try. I'll just quote it."

The crowd laughed, and Biden continued.

"'The work and prayers of centuries have brought us to this day,” he recited. “’What shall our legacy be? What will our children say? Let me know in my heart when my days are through. America, America—I gave my best to you.'"

When Biden finished speaking, he was joined on the stage by his family and by Vice President Kamala Harris, the woman he chose as his running mate and the woman to whom he passed the torch, as promised.