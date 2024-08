At day one of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, attendees and speakers were riding high from rousing speeches and unbridled enthusiasm. Check out some of the best images from the night below.

On Sunday night, the Democratic National Committee projected this taunt—among many—on the outside of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel.

Mississippi delegate Kelly Jacobs serving looks with her bejeweled Harris-themed hat.

Steve Kerr, the former Chicago Bulls player and current head coach of the Golden State Warriors and U.S. Olympics men’s basketball team, relished the raucous crowd during his speech.

Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, founder of the Rainbow Coalition and two-time candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, didn’t speak during the DNC but still got a huge standing ovation.

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow read from a jumbo-sized copy of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s authoritarian agenda for a second Donald Trump administration.

Attendees hold up signs with a campaign slogan.

Rep. Maxine Waters cited the legacy of civil rights hero Fannie Lou Hamer in her rousing speech.

Harris made a surprise appearance on stage to thank President Joe Biden.

Delegates cheer for Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, during his speech in which he repeatedly (correctly) labeled Trump a scab.

In her first major speech at a Democratic convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a barn-burner: "I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union-buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life.”

Harris and running mate Tim Walz applauding a speaker.

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee (and so much else), slammed Donald Trump during her fiery speech.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden gave a heartfelt introduction for her husband.

Biden passed the torch to Harris during an impassioned speech, which closed out the first night.

You can say the crowd ate it up.

Among the crowd for Biden’s speech was House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, whose push for the president to end his reelection campaign helped kick off this massive wave of Democratic enthusiasm.