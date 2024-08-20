Monday was the thrilling first night of the Democratic National Convention, and no one seemed to be having more fun than the family of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate.

While Walz gave an interview with NBC News, his two children, Hope and Gus, dropped some bunny ears behind his head.

“I don’t know,” Walz responded to a question about whether he ever imagined he would be vice president someday. “It’s a privilege. It’s an honor, and I can tell you this ticket—feeling that energy, it’s just a privilege.”

x Tim Walz’s kids doing bunny ears behind him while he’s on national TV at the DNC is the most relatable, Minnesota content. pic.twitter.com/w0VDEehdeM — Nate Morris 🥥🌴 (@_natemorris) August 20, 2024

After the video appeared online, Walz responded:

x My kids keep me humble. https://t.co/XP9kpIYjgl — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 20, 2024

Hope and Gus have been a part of their father’s public life for many years now, with 23-year-old Hope frequently helping her governor father create PSAs on social media.

And Walz’s social media presence is similar to other many proud fathers.

Recent polling shows that the American public much prefers the pro-family Walz to Donald Trump’s running mate, the infamous “childless cat lady” hater JD Vance.

