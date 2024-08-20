From the moment Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, Donald Trump has been engaged in an effort to “other” her, or portray her as somehow not a real American. That campaign consists of Trump attacking Harris’ racial identity, demeaning her intelligence, and calling her a “communist.” As The Washington Post reports, Trump has also questioned where Harris “came from,” then tied this question to false claims that her Jamaican father is a “Marxist.”

All of this is a reminder that Trump entered Republican politics by lying about former President Barack Obama’s citizenship. Then he rode into office in 2016 on a wave of racism and xenophobia. Then he spent his time in office telling American congresswomen of color to “go back” to where they came from.

Trump won by ditching the GOP’s usual racist dog whistle for a bullhorn, but Republicans are now dutifully lining up to express their concern about Trump being a “showman.” They've taken to Fox News’ airwaves to plead for Trump to “stick to the issues” and to stop whining about crowd sizes and belittling Harris’ intellect.

But here’s the thing about all of these Republicans: They’re lying. None of them expect—or even want—Trump to do anything but pick up that bullhorn and yell louder.

Republicans know that Trump isn’t capable of holding even the simplest conversation about policy. His recent “economic speech” rapidly disintegrated into shaking boxes of Tic Tacs and hating on windmills. That’s the best he can do, even with days to prepare and a teleprompter on his side.

But it’s more than that, because the GOP’s actual positions are horrific. There’s a reason no one wants to be connected to Project 2025 or a Republican Party platform that calls for mass deportation, destroying the Department of Education, and another huge tax break for billionaires. These are not ideas that Republicans want Americans to think about too deeply.

The whole “I wish Trump would talk about the issues” message is a smokescreen.

Trump made his way to the top of the Republican slag pile by being the most vocal advocate of racism, xenophobia, and gender politics. And after eight years of Trumpism, all that’s left of the Republican Party is the policies that are based on these hatreds.

Trump isn’t going to debate Harris over housing policy, because he doesn’t have one—not unless you count building mass detention centers as an approach to housing. He’s not going to debate her on energy policy when the U.S. is already producing more energy than it ever did under Trump. He’s certainly not going to debate her on abortion policy. Instead, Trump is going to lie about crime, lie about immigration, lie about energy, and lie about the economy … all without giving any detail that would make people think too hard about his statements.

Then Trump will continue to attack Harris about her race, her laugh, and her intelligence. It may make Beltway insiders pretend to wince, but it's what Trump's base wants to hear (including his moneyman Elon Musk). Besides, the number of Republicans spreading around the idea that Harris is an unqualified "DEI candidate" more than gives the game away. It would not be surprising if Trump pulled out his tired claims that first-generation children of immigrants aren’t real Americans, and leveled them at Harris.

Trump is a shill for the worst instincts of the worst in America. There’s never going to be a day in which he suddenly becomes anything more, and Republicans know that. None of them actually believe he’s going to become an overnight policy wonk.

But in 2028, at least they can point back at Trump’s 2024 loss and say, “I told him to talk about something else.” And planning for 2028 is starting to look a lot more important for Republicans.

