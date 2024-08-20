A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Clinton, Biden, and more show Democrats’ unity on night 1 of the DNC

Accomplishments were celebrated and humility was shown.

AOC fires up DNC crowd with scorching swipe at 'two-bit union buster' Trump

Her take on what Trump would do for a dollar isn’t wrong.

Here's the moment Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Kamala Harris

No “Democrats in disarray” here.

Hillary Clinton's DNC speech will give you all the feels

Clinton finally gets her flowers.

Cartoon: Trumping our safety

Not sure exactly what he thinks he’s keeping us safe from …

17 of the greatest pics from the first night of the DNC

It was a hell of a night.

Republicans beg Trump to please stop being so Trumpy

Asking Trump to stop making personal attacks is like asking a baby not to cry.

How memes could tip the 2024 election in Harris’ favor

Harris is surging on social media and in the polls.

Trump makes his first appearance at the DNC—and boy is it ugly

So many worst hits to choose from … and more are sure to come.

Harris makes surprise appearance at DNC to thank Biden

The vice president makes sure to give credit where it’s due.

Conservative attacks on free speech are coming to a campus near you

The war on higher education continues.

Republicans insist abortion issue is settled for voters—they’re wrong

Just because they refuse to address it doesn’t mean that it’s not an issue.

House GOP tries to rain on DNC parade with absurd impeachment report

Because why would they need evidence to prove a crime?



