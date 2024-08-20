Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has a knack for perfectly breaking things down into digestible soundbites. But the way he humiliates Fox News personalities every time might lead one to believe that it’s some perverse kind of right of passage for the right-wing media outlet.

Tuesday’s contestant was Lawrence Jones, whose attempt to press Buttigieg about President Joe Biden’s handling of the GOP-created debt-ceiling crisis of 2023 backfired.

“It’s funny,” Buttigieg responded, “Sometimes I feel like conservative media and the Republican Party still think they're running against Joe Biden.”

“I think in any job, but especially the presidency, you want to be judged by your results,” Buttigieg continued, listing the Biden administration’s success growing jobs over the last couple of years.

Jones then tried to float the incorrect theory that Biden was cognitively impaired when he negotiated with the GOP to resolve it, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to take over.

“He won the debt ceiling negotiations,” Buttigieg replied, cutting through a stumbling Jones. “That's the point. You can go over whether he slips up and says one name when he wants to say another name, or you can look at what he's actually accomplished as president. It turns out he's really good at being president of the United States.”

x YouTube Video

If you don’t remember, Biden successfully outmaneuvered the Republican Party, which in the ensuing dysfunction ousted their own speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Related Story: Pete Buttigieg explains why Trump is 'afraid' to debate Harris

Help turn out Democratic voters this election. Click here to sign up for writing postcards to swing states.