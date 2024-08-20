The celebration at the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago Tuesday night. Monday’s opening was a joyous celebration for the party that has been reenergized by the newly minted ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The first night featured speeches from many party stars including Hillary Clinton—who received a lengthy standing ovation when she took the stage—to the always-on-fire Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Plus, there was a surprise appearance by Harris herself to thank President Joe Biden for his tremendous and selfless service.

The evening was capped by a speech from Biden, who recounted the many accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration and officially passed the torch to his vice president.

Tuesday promises to be another enthusiastic celebration of Democratic leaders, with speeches by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and both Michelle and Barack Obama.

Watch along with us, starting at 8 PM ET.