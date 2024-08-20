Come for the unbridled joy of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, leave with the merch.

The floor of the Democratic Nation Convention was jam-packed with merchandise from various liberal political organizations. Gun-sense nonprofit Moms Demand Action brought heaps of buttons. Dream for America, the youth-centered liberal counterpoint to the far-right Turning Point USA, had stacks of lime green, Charli XCX-influenced bumper stickers and signs.

And thankfully, our own kos was there to snap some photos of it for your perusal.

Take a look!

By the end, your car will be more sticker than car.

Help turn out Democratic voters this election. Click here to sign up for writing postcards to swing states.