The delegate count might have been settled for Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago, but Democrats weren’t going to let that stop them from having the ultimate convention roll call vote: a literal dance party.

DJ Cassidy hosted the festivities while spinning the tunes—Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg for California, Prince for Minnesota, Bruce Springsteen for New Jersey, Dolly Parton for Tennessee, Beyonce for Texas, Taylor Swift for Rhode Island, James Brown for South Carolina, House of Pain for Wisconsin—as each state cast its votes, with plenty of celebrity surprises: Lil Jon, Spike Lee, Sean Astin, Cecile Richards, Eva Longoria, Wendell Pierce, and others.

But the party was lit when Minnesota and California put the Harris-Walz ticket over the top.