They call Donald Trump the showman? He’s got nothing on Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

Watch her make another surprise appearance at Tuesday night’s convention, speaking via video from a packed Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

That’s where Republicans held their convention for Donald Trump last month—one that had far less energy and excitement. And certainly no dance party.

And yes, Harris filled that huge space quite easily. Nice trolling, Madam Vice President.