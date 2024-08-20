Sen. Bernie Sanders might be an independent, but at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention, he was all in for the Democrats.

He gave an impassioned speech detailing what President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Congress did for Americans suffering at the end of Donald Trump’s disastrous administration.

“The American Rescue Plan, which provided $1,400 for every man, woman and child in the working class. We extended and expanded benefits for the unemployed,” he said. “We provided emergency assistance for small businesses to stay open. We guaranteed health care coverage to tens of millions of Americans through one of the largest expansions of Medicaid in history.”

“We provided rent relief and mortgage assistance, which prevented tenants and homeowners from being evicted,” he continued. “We established emergency food programs for hungry children and the elderly and protected the pensions of millions of union workers and retirees from being slashed by up to 65%.”

All true.

“Thank you, President Biden. Thank you, Vice President Harris. Thank you, Democratic Congress.”