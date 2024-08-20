The United Center in Chicago, where Democrats are holding their national convention, isn’t the only place where Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are rocking a crowd.

And Harris isn’t the only one trolling Republicans for it. Here’s Walz in Milwaukee, at the very site where Donald Trump and Republicans held their lackluster convention just last month.

“Not only do we have massive energy at our convention, we’ve got a hell of a lot more energy where they had their convention right here,” Walz said to the cheering crowd of supporters who were clearly having just as much fun as the Democrats gathered in Chicago.

“That one guy is gonna be so sad tonight,” Walz added.

In case you’ve already forgotten the less-than-memorable event, this is what Trump and the Republicans brought.