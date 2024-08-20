Now, this is what family is all about.

At Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention, second gentleman Doug Emhoff gave a heartwarming introduction not to just himself, but to the “big, beautiful blended family” he and Kamala Harris have built.

But it started with the best blind date story ever.

“In 2013, I walked into a contentious client meeting. We worked through the issue, and by the end of the meeting now happy client offered to set me up on a blind date which is how I ended up with Kamala Harris' phone number,” he said.

“Now, for generations, people have debated when to call the person you are being set up with. And never in history has anyone suggested 8:30 AM and yet, that is when I dialed. I got Kamala's voicemail, and I just started rambling. ‘Hey, it's Doug. I'm on my way to an early meeting. Again, it’s Doug.’

“I was trying to grab the words out of the air and just put them back in my mouth,” he continued. “After what seemed like far too many minutes, I hung up. By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail and makes me listen to it on every anniversary.”

It just gets better from there, including his conclusion.

”Kamala Harris was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life. At this moment in our nation's history, she is exactly the right president.”