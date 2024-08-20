Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth took Donald Trump to the cleaners during her speech at Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention. Duckworth, a veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq War, went straight at Donald Trump for nearly five minutes straight.

“I went to war to protect America's rights and freedoms,” Duckworth said, “so I take it personally when a five-time draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away.”

Duckworth spoke about her two young daughters, both of whom she had “through the miracle of IVF”—something that’s been under attack from the GOP.

“So let me say to every would-be parent: I see you. I'm with you,” Duckworth said. “And together in November, we'll send a message to old cadet bone spurs: Stay out of our doctors offices! And while you're at it, out of the Oval Office too!”

The crowd loved that.

“My struggle with infertility was more painful than any wound I earned on the battlefield,” Duckworth continued. “So how dare a convicted felon like Donald Trump treat women! Seeking health care like they're the ones breaking the law? How dare JD Vance criticize childless women on cable news, then vote against legislation that would have actually helped Americans to start families?

“How dare the GOP endanger the dreams of countless veterans whose combat wounds prevent them from having kids without IVF? Punishing our heroes for their willingness to serve. It's simple, every American deserves the right to be called Mommy or Daddy without being treated like a criminal. Kamala Harris believes that. So let's make some history.”