Former first lady Michelle Obama knocked it out of the park at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention.

“Hope is making a comeback!” she declared, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Obama offered plenty of inspiration in her speech, but she didn’t shy away from calling out Donald Trump.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said. “See, his his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people—who happened to be black.”

But Obama was not done. “I want to know. I want to know who's going to tell him. Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

But Obama also called on people to act, to fight, to “do something.”