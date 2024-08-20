The Trump trolling didn’t stop with Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

Former President Barack Obama got some burns in, too, at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention.

“Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse,” he continued. “The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous.”

Trump’s “a guy whose act has, let's face it, gotten pretty stale,” Obama said. “We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”

“America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”