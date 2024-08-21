What a convention, oh my god, what a convention! We’ve only completed Day 2 in Chicago, but it feels like a lifetime—a lifetime of joy, happiness, fierce determination, and unity.

I started Daily Kos in 2002, and I have never seen the party more unified than at this moment.

This is part of President Joe Biden’s legacy—inheriting a fractured Democratic Party and just four years later, seeing it marching ideologically together.

There is no Bernie vs. Hillary battle, nor anything beyond healthy and respectful disagreement inside our Big Tent. It was telling that mere weeks after Democratic Socialists of America disowned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she took the stage on Monday as a full-fledged representative of the American Democratic Party mainstream—without ever having compromised a single tenet of her ideals. The party has moved to where she was all along. The last two laggards in the Senate, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, will be gone next year.

At the convention, the media desperately wanted another 1968, when protests and division sundered that year’s Democratic convention in Chicago. Instead, planned protests fizzled, barely impacting the proceedings. It’s not just the party that is united, but so is the base.

And it’s not just because of Donald Trump. This is not a party unified by terror and fear of a second Trump presidency. This is one unified by common purpose, joy, and hope.

And how can you not be fired up given our party? We have the best veterans: Biden, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Michelle and Barack Obama, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Jim Clyburn, Jimmy Carter, and so many more of our incredible elders.

And our bench, oh, our bench!

Just two days into our convention, we’ve already seen several of them—AOC, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and Sen. Raphael Warnock. We have so many more yet to speak and beyond, like Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gavin Newsom of California, and Wes Moore of Maryland. There’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who could be the state’s governor one day. (Seriously, keep an eye on her.)

Meanwhile, this is the Republican Party:

x This is how the Republican roll call went. 🤣pic.twitter.com/NNi94oIbBh — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

This is ours:

x Lil Jon makes a surprise appearance at the #DNC for Georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/okirJaGfqY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024

This is their energy:

x This is a snoozefest...



This man is done.



He just isn't into it anymore...pic.twitter.com/LPTYd80Per — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 20, 2024

This is ours:

x Holy shit this is Milwaukee right now for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The same place Republicans had their convention. And the Democratic convention is going on the same time in Chicago!



pic.twitter.com/4cKxKg5usu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

Something amazing is happening, and we have a real opportunity to make it not just real today, but everlasting.

And it all starts with being on the same page, unified, focused on what’s important. Trump is no longer the main character in this story; we’re working on something bigger, more meaningful and purposeful, and it’s fun.

It feels amazing. Let’s keep doing it!

Chip in $5 or more to keep the Harris-Walz party going till Nov. 5!