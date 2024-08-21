Democratic National Convention Day 2: Electric Boogaloo. And quite literally. The second night of the convention was as raucous and joyful as the first, but this time, there was music—so much music—as well as all-time-great speeches by some of the biggest names in Democratic politics. Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama—ever heard of ‘em?

Here are 15 pictures that capture the spirit of the night.

In heavy contrast to the Republican National Convention’s roll-call snoozefest, the DNC’s ceremonial vote was spiced up with excellent needledrops from DJ Cassidy, pictured above.

(If you need a refresher on how the RNC’s roll call went, here ya go.)

An Iowa delegate broke out a giant corncob prop.

California’s delegation, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Reps. Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi, cast their vote over Kendrick Lamar’s smash-hit, Drake-dissing song “Not Like Us.”

What do you think they do with all the head cutouts after the DNC ends?

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham focused her speech on health care, delivering powerfully personal stories, such as one about Harris’ loss of her mother to colon cancer.

In his speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders pushed for policy priorities, such as Medicare for All, that he’d like to see Harris adopt.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, while looking like a mafia don from the 1920s, nailed Trump when he said, “More than anything Democrats want economic policies that are kind, not cruel. But Trump chooses cruelty every time.”

Angela Alsobrooks, the Democratic Senate candidate in Maryland, used her primetime speaking spot to talk about her 14-year friendship with Harris, whom Alsobrooks called a “friend, mentor, and role model.”

A combat veteran who lost both of her legs in Iraq, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth assailed Donald Trump over reproductive rights. “Trump’s anti-woman crusade has put other Americans’ right to have their own families at risk,” she said. “’Cause if they win, Republicans will not stop at banning abortion. They will come for [in vitro fertilization] next. They’ll prosecute doctors. They’ll shame and spy on women.”

Harris’ grassroots enthusiasm really is something to behold.

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, used his heartfelt speech to relay personal stories about his wife, calling her a “joyful warrior.”

Doug.

Michelle Obama nailed Donald Trump for one of his most infamous campaign lines, asking the audience, “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

Barack Obama brought his hopey-changey magic to the Chicago stage, saying, “We want something better. We want to be better. And the joy and excitement we’re seeing around this campaign tells us we’re not alone.”

Just try to imagine Trump and Melania doing this. You can’t.

You can help turn out the vote for the election by simply chatting with your neighbors. Click here to sign up for Daily Kos/Indivisible’s Neighbor2Neighbor get-out-the-vote program. This is a cool one!