Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama delivered two knockout speeches to close out the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. And they did not disappoint.
Let’s dive into some choice pictures and quotes. (And you can find full transcripts of their speeches here for Michelle and here for Barack.)
We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump, Vance, Project 2025, and Republicans up and down the ballot. Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.