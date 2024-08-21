Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign released two ads directed at Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voters this week. The campaign ads focus on the rise in anti-Asian hate and threats to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, the ads will appear digitally, on radio, and on television throughout the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The campaign is part of a broader three week $90 million media blitz currently underway for the month of August.

“These new ads remind Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voters that the choice in this election is clear for our communities,” said Harris-Walz AANHPI Spokesperson Andrew Peng in a statement.

“Vice President Harris is working to lower the costs of healthcare—having already capped insulin at $35 per month for over 2 million AANHPI seniors—while Trump promises to tear critical protections away. And while the Vice President continues to fight relentlessly to keep our families safe, Donald Trump actively encourages anti-Asian hate and remains an active danger to our families and freedoms, ” he continued.

The first ad, called “Reduced,” focuses on Trump’s threats to repeal the ACA, and protections that benefit AANHPI communities.

The second ad, “The Seal,” is even more damning as it lays into the xenophobia and racism exhibited by Trump during the pandemic. Anti-Asian hate crimes rose dramatically as Trump and his surrogates focused their vitriol on conspiracy theories revolving around China.

NBC News reports that since the last election cycle, Asian American voters showed the largest growth of any racial group in the United States. American Asian communities now make up more than 6% of all eligible voters in the U.S. According to AAPI Data, a research and policy organization focused on Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, there are 1,444,503 eligible Asian American voters living in swing states as of April 2024.

The results of swing states this election are projected to be close and reminding voters how toxic Trump is to all Americans will make the difference this November.

