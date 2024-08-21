Donald Trump has been remarkably quiet on social media about the Democratic National Convention so far, even after Democrats—and especially his nemesis former President Barack Obama—spent much of Tuesday night lambasting and trolling him. With the Democrats gloriously united in front of America—in prime time—and are having a helluva lot of fun, Trump is responding with hate.

Trump spoke Tuesday in Howell, Michigan, in what was billed as a “Crime & Safety” press event, flanked by law enforcement officers. It’s very unlikely that he chose Howell at random. The city of about 10,000 is known for its history as the “KKK capital of Michigan,” a history local leaders have been grappling with even more recently, after white supremacists marched through town last month, chanting, “We love Hitler. We love Trump.”

In Howell, Trump focused on attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to lead a major party’s presidential ticket, saying that she "will deliver crime, chaos, destruction, and death [if elected]. You'll see levels of crime that you've never seen before. ... I will deliver law, order, safety and peace.”

He also said this about suburban women: “Why wouldn’t they like me? I keep the suburbs safe. I stopped low-income towers from rising right along the side of their house. I keep the illegal aliens away from the suburbs.”

Trump’s gone from dog whistle to bullhorn to, now, fog horn.

When a reporter asked him about the white supremacist problem in Howell, he refused to answer, instead pointing out that President Joe Biden had been there in 2021. However, Biden visited to deliver a speech about infrastructure. If Biden had been there one month after a neo-Nazi march, you can bet he’d have delivered a different message.

The Harris-Walz campaign jumped on Trump’s refusal to condemn the pro-Trump white supremacists.

“Instead, the 34-time convicted felon lied about crime, which skyrocketed on his watch, about policing, which he tried to defund, and about the January 6 insurrectionists who attacked police officers defending our Capitol at his behest,” said campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika.

Trump barely addressed the Democratic convention in his remarks Tuesday, though at one point he did say, "I watched last night in amazement as they tried to pretend that everything was great, the crime was great, the border was great. There wasn't a problem at all. No inflation, no nothing.”

Put simply, he has no answer to the message of unity, inclusion, and joy coming from the Democrats. All he has is racist—and false—attacks about the “Kamala crime wave” in a city grappling with racists and hate.

