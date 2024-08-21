On Wednesday, Donald Trump rolled into Asheboro, North Carolina, with running mate JD Vance in tow, and staged his first outdoor rally since the failed attempt on his life in July.

Speaking from behind bulletproof glass, Vance used his opening-act timeslot to awkwardly attack the elusive “them” for “whining about Donald Trump's mean tweets.” Then he unveiled his latest attempt at pretending to be a regular guy.

“Mean tweets and world peace has a pretty nice ring to it,” he said, “and I think we oughta bring it right back.”

Oof.

x JD Vance's new line: "Let 'em whine about Donald Trump's tweets. Because let's be honest, folks: Mean tweets and world peace has a pretty nice ring to it, and I think we oughta bring it right back."



(note the bulletproof enclosure visible as Vance leaves the stage) pic.twitter.com/b2VqZkgzMH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

After Vance finished his stilted speech, the stage was empty for nearly an hour before … Vance was brought back up to introduce Trump.

"They couldn't beat him at the ballot box, so they tried to bankrupt him. They failed at that, so they tried to impeach him. They failed at that, so they tried to put him in prison, and they even tried to kill him,” Vance said, once more relying on the vague, conspiratorial “they.”

https://youtu.be/F0pQMstYlA8

Finally, Trump took the mic to blather through what mostly passes as his stump speech these days. He said his new name for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was “comrade” because she’s so “radical.” He then whined about everyone and everything.

"Every American was safer under President Trump. In fact, the entire world was safer when I sat behind that beautiful Resolute desk in the Oval Office,” Trump meandered. “You know, I heard the other day, for the first time, I heard [President Joe] Biden say, ‘The beautiful Resolute desk.’ He never said that before. They copy me. When I say we're a nation in decline, guys are copying me, then they say they shouldn't say that, but they thought the words were beautiful. But they copy me all the time.”

Then, undercutting his whole point, he added, “In that case, it was Republicans that were copying me because they happened to be right. So I don't mind if a Republican copies me. Any of you guys want to copy me.”

Soon after that, the weirdo train chugged right out of town.

Help make this family America’s first family with a $10 donation to the Harris-Walz campaign today.