A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

15 excellent photos from the second night of the DNC

It was another night of hope, joy, and looking forward, and we have the pictures to prove it.

The story of how Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris met will melt your heart

And to think, this week is their 10-year anniversary.

'Hope is making a comeback': Michelle Obama fires up the DNC

She went high, but that doesn’t mean Trump wasn’t put in his place.

Cartoon: Hand-off

Someone new is driving …

Here is Barack Obama's whole glorious DNC speech

It’s as funny and inspiring as you’d expect.

Welcome to your unified Democratic Party

This is a new, electric Democratic Party.

This viral Tim Walz video cements his reputation as ‘America’s Dad’

His kids certainly keep him humble.

Trump recycles vile attacks against Harris because that’s all he has

Why hit Harris on policy when he doesn’t have any of his own?

RFK Jr.'s running mate says they might end campaign and endorse Trump

If so, it would be a move that is not in the least bit surprising.

Watch Pete Buttigieg demolish another Fox News host

Some things are just not debatable.

There will be buttons: Scenes from the DNC swag tables

From “Kamala IS brat” to “people that don’t wear red hats for Harris,” the options are plentiful.

Democrats throw a dance party to nominate Harris and Walz at the convention

This is so different from the RNC roll call that it’s not even funny.

Harris uses second convention night to troll the hell out of the GOP

She knows just what to do to get under his skin.

Veteran Tammy Duckworth drags 'old cadet bone spurs' for about 5 minutes

Duckworth did not mince words, calling Trump a “five-time draft-dodging coward” and sharing her IVF story.

Click here to see more cartoons.