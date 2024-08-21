Democrats are on a roll, trolling Republicans, throwing dance parties, and generally having the time of their lives at their national convention in Chicago this week, and you can bet Wednesday night will deliver more big laughs, big hits, and big feels.

Tim Walz—Minnesota governor, vice presidential nominee, and officially America’s dad—will take the stage. Will he be his typical charming and delightful self, as we’ve already come to expect from him after consuming all those viral videos of him doing just that? Without a doubt.

Will he make hilarious jokes about Donald Trump’s sad and unpopular running mate, JD Vance, fornicating with a couch? Maybe! It wouldn’t be the first time.

Walz officially accepting his party’s gleeful nomination is the main event, but there will be several opening acts from some up-and-comers you might have heard of: House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary and Fox News slayer Pete Buttigieg, and amateur saxophonist Bill Clinton.

Watch live and join the fun.