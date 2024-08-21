The crowd at the Democratic National Convention loved this compilation of Vice President Kamala Harris at her best in the Senate Judiciary Committee, grilling some of Donald Trump’s worst.

Watch her turn Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Attorney General Bill Barr, nominee for CIA director Gina Haskel, and that other attorney general, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, into yammering piles of mush with her tough questions:

“I am not able to be rushed this fast—it makes me nervous,” pleaded Sessions.

“Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?” she asks Kavanaugh (and the crowd goes wild). “Um. Um, er, I'm not thinking of any right now. Um, er, never mind.”

“Let’s move on,” she says. Yes. Let’s move on, with her!