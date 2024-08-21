Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries brought the house down at Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention, starting with a riff about Donald Trump as that old boyfriend you broke up with but who has “spent the last 4 years spinning the block trying to get back into a relationship with the American people.”

“Bro,” Jeffries said, “we broke up with you for a reason."

Then he brought the joy!

"Here's how we do it,” he said. “Strategize on Sunday. Meet the moment on Monday. Take it home on Tuesday. Work it out on Wednesday. Thank the Lord on Thursday. Fight the power on Friday. Set it off on Saturday. Get a few hours of sleep. Wake up the next day and do it all over again. Until joy, joy, joy comes in the morning."