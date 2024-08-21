Former President Bill Clinton spoke at Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, and he reminded everyone why, at least until Barack Obama came along, he was considered the party’s greatest communicator.

Clinton joked about Donald Trump’s bizarre boasts of being respected by the world’s various dictators.

“Look, you gotta give it to him,” Clinton said. “He's a good actor. With a straight face, he cited as evidence of the respect that existed for us when he was there, the presidents of North Korea and Russia.”

Clinton continued. “When you send a signal to the other countries, you want them to know, whether they agree with you or not, at least that you're on the level. Here's where you are, and what you believe. What are they supposed to make of these endless tributes to the late, great Hannibal Lecter?”

It’s a good question: What do the leaders of other countries think when Trump praises a fictional cannibal?

“President Obama once gave me the great honor of saying I was the explainer in chief,” Clinton continued. “Folks, I’ve thought and thought about it. And I don’t know what to say.”