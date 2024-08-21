Oprah Winfrey made sure Sen. JD Vance and his disdain for “childless cat ladies” got the heat it deserved at Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention.

“Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbors,” Winfrey told the crowd. “When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too.”