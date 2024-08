Benjamin Ingman, a former student of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, would like you to know that his former teacher, coach, and neighbor is practically a saint. He’d pull you out of a snowbank. He’d take on extra jobs to help you pay off your school lunch debt. He’s that guy.

The team Walz coached to a state championship apparently agrees. They showed up—in their jerseys—at Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention to introduce their coach, their neighbor, their mentor, their friend.