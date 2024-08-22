Former President Barack Obama loves Tim Walz so much, he even loves Walz’s flannels.

Here’s Obama at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention, cracking up about those flannels:

x Obama on Tim Walz: Let me tell you something. I love this guy… You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don't come from some political consultant, they come from his closet, and they have been through some stuff. pic.twitter.com/8vYqzNvWNy — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

And here’s Gwen Walz, the Minnesota governor’s wife, confirming for Obama—and America—that yep, her husband’s flannels sure have “been through some stuff.” And then Obama confirming to Gwen Walz that yes, he really, really does love this Walz fellow.

x I love this guy. Watch tonight to hear from @Tim_Walz — a man who knows what leadership looks like — and how to fix his own flannels. https://t.co/exzqjUzplL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 22, 2024

There is so much love and joy flowing through and around Democrats this week—even about flannels!—the whole party is going to have to get a room.