Former President Barack Obama loves Tim Walz so much, he even loves Walz’s flannels.
Here’s Obama at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention, cracking up about those flannels:
And here’s Gwen Walz, the Minnesota governor’s wife, confirming for Obama—and America—that yep, her husband’s flannels sure have “been through some stuff.” And then Obama confirming to Gwen Walz that yes, he really, really does love this Walz fellow.
There is so much love and joy flowing through and around Democrats this week—even about flannels!—the whole party is going to have to get a room.
