Each night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago has featured incredible levels of energy, optimism, and hope. Heartwarming moments, soul-stirring music, and speech after speech have lifted delegates—and viewers—to the rafters. With one night to go, the 2024 DNC has been almost ludicrously successful with President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sending attendees home at the end of each evening on a wave that seems ready to sweep the nation.

So how has all of this played on the right?

That depends: Newsmax’s approach to handling the DNC appears to be don’t, though if you scroll long enough, you can find something. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spent Wednesday evening nursing a sudden interest in the Shroud of Turin. Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk is at the DNC, and got demolished in 30 seconds by the Young Democrats of Georgia President Parker Short.

But there has been some coverage of the convention by the right. After all, what if a Republican viewer tuned in to the DNC and became corrupted by a glimpse of people cheering, waving, and maybe even dancing to someone who wasn’t Kid Rock? Someone had to jump in to save these people before they got too close to the happiness.

Fox News is on it. So is Donald Trump.

Throughout the DNC, Trump has flooded his social media platform with posts. But with very few exceptions—like a jaw-dropping, highly inappropriate hit on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday night—these posts have had nothing to do with the DNC. Even when Obama was showing the way to properly troll Trump, the social media messages from Mar-a-Lago appeared to be scheduled bits lifted from previous days.

On Thursday morning, however, “Fox & Friends” got Trump on the phone and tried their best to keep him roughly on the subject of the DNC through a rambling call. An attempt to get Trump to react to a portion of Walz’s speech generated a response that included: Biden on a beach, homeless people in San Francisco, World War I graves, Afghanistan, and Charlottesville—absolutely none of which were part of the clip Trump was asked about.

“Charlottesville, they use Charlottesville, totally discredited, you know Biden gets up all the time and says Charlottesville, he ran because Charlottesville. He got run out of office by the Democrats, they did a coup on him, and he’s sitting someplace in California on a beach, and because he’s in California it’s [a] crime-ridden, crime-ridden place. It’s not the same place …”

It goes on. It goes on a lot. It goes on until one of the Fox friends finally jumps in to interrupt Trump and try to anchor him back to this reality. Trump follows up by claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris “made the decision” on how America got out of Afghanistan, that we should have stayed “because of China,” and has to be reined in again while talking about people falling out of planes.

“They don’t talk about Biden. The day Biden spoke, that morning, in Congress, they said that he stole $27 million. I have not seen that story anywhere but a very light mention on Fox, to be honest, much lighter than it should be,” Trump rambled. “If that was me that stole $27 million, it would be headlines, they wouldn’t even be talking about the convention.”

All this earns from the Fox talking heads is some affirmative sounds.

Eventually, after Trump gets off the phone, they come to a place where even Fox News feels compelled to fact-check Trump. Biden, according to Trump, “sent comrade Kamala to see [Vladimir] Putin in Russia three days before the attack.”

x Brutal. Brian Kilmeade fact checks Donald Trump's claims that Kamala Harris met with Vladmir Putin, "We don't have confirmation."



Even the other Fox News hosts are shocked, "I've heard that said a lot. You don't have confirmation that that is true?" pic.twitter.com/uX0GybAuhE — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 22, 2024

The reason Fox friend Ainsley Earhardt may feel like she’s “heard this a lot” is because Trump keeps saying it. That includes at his North Carolina rally on Wednesday.

“Remember when Biden sent Kamala to Europe to stop the war in Ukraine. She met with Putin, and then three days later, he attacked,” Trump claimed. “How did she do? Do you think she did a good job? She met with Putin to tell him, ‘Don’t do it.’ And three days later, he attacked; that’s when the attack started.”

Harris didn’t meet with Putin before the Ukraine invasion. She has never met with Putin.

There’s nothing like ending the long interview with Trump with Fox hosts sitting on their hands, wincing over having to admit to his massive lie.

The top story at Fox News’ site on Thursday morning, however, was that the Trump campaign had handed journalists a letter criticizing Walz and expressing the campaign’s anger over completely manufactured claims of “stolen valor.” This criticism has to do with Walz retiring from the Army National Guard several months before his unit was deployed to Iraq in 2005, despite Walz hitting his 20-year requirement in 2001.

According to Fox, the letter was a body blow to Walz on his big night … or it would have been, if anyone had noticed. But the most important thing in this letter isn’t Republicans giving another tired rehash of a made-up scandal that’s going nowhere; it’s that Trump’s campaign thinks they have a response to being labeled “weird.” In the letter, they refer to Walz as "Freakish Timothy." Take that, coach! Yeah, that’s not going to work.

Fox News’ other DNC story centers on a little straight-up racism to start the day with the Rev. Mark Thompson, host of the "Make It Plain" podcast.

The headline of the Fox article is “DNC speaker tied to Farrakhan tells Dems to 'act right' until the election, then can 'go back to acting crazy.’” Among other things wrong with this, Thompson is not a speaker at the DNC, but appeared at a DNC event. In case that headline didn’t make it clear, a helpful subhead informs Fox viewers why they should be afraid: “A reverend told his fellow Black Democrats to 'be good' at the very least until the election is won.”

This isn’t a dog whistle. Or even a steam whistle. It’s just … Fox News.

[Author’s note: I’ve been a guest on Thompson’s podcast several times. So Fox can add that to his bad associations.]

Meanwhile, OAN is covering what they must think of as the most important thing to happen in Chicago this week:

The FBI has launched an investigation into a potential act of sabotage following claims that maggots were slipped into the hotel breakfast served to delegates of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

According to The Hill, the insects were likely brought into the hotel by activists who wanted to send a message.

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” Fairmont Chicago hotel spokesperson Haley Robles told WGN Investigates. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.”

For Republicans, that’s what passes for a “feel good” story.

