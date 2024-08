Big Tim energy. That’s what fueled the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination. Walz was the final speaker of the night, though, and so much happened before he took the stage.

Here are 25 photos that highlight the jubilant atmosphere that overtook the United Center in Chicago.

The third night of the DNC was hosted by actor and writer Mindy Kaling, who, way back in November 2019, appeared in then-Sen. Kamala Harris’ YouTube series called “Cooking with Kamala.”

R&B legend Stevie Wonder tore down the house with his 1972 hit “Higher Ground.”

Patriotism was on full display in the crowd …

… as were these homemade Harris-themed kicks.

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson threw down a copy of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s authoritarian agenda for a potential second Donald Trump presidency.

Throughout the night, the packed crowd was joyful, raucous, and ready to fight for a Harriz-Walz ticket.

Former President Bill Clinton gave partially ad-libbed, nearly 30-minute speech. “You're going to have a hard time believing this, but so help me. I triple-checked it,” he said. “Since the end of the Cold War in 1989, America has created about 51 million new jobs. I swear, I checked this three times. Even I couldn't believe it. What's the score? Democrats 50, Republicans one.”

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly led the charge for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, basked in the renewed enthusiasm on display.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio, who was on Harris’ VP short list, used his speech to talk about what these times demands from our political leaders. “This is a moment where all leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity, where all leaders need to take down the temperature and rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists and search for a better, brighter future for this nation,” he said.

Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, read her poem “This Sacred Scene,” reciting, “Perhaps the American dream is no dream at all but instead a dare to dream together. A people who cannot stand together cannot stand at all.”

During his speech, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore reclaimed patriotism in his speech, saying, “Making America great doesn’t mean telling people, ‘You’re not wanted.’ And loving your country does not mean lying about its history. Making America great means saying, ‘The ambitions of this country would be incomplete without your help.’”

The future’s looking bright.

Shelia E., left, and John Legend, center, sang iconic Minnesota resident Prince’s 1984 smash “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Cutouts of Walz’s smiling face were all the rage on the DNC floor.

In a surprise appearance, Oprah Winfrey called back to the immortal words of the late Georgia Rep. and civil rights icon John Lewis: "No matter what ship our ancestors arrived on, we are all in the same boat now."

“Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect,” Winfrey said, preaching unity. “They're the ones that give it to us. Let us choose loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to any individual, because that's the best of America. And let us choose optimism over cynicism, because that's the best of America. And let us choose inclusion over retribution. Let us choose common sense over nonsense, because that's the best of America. And let us choose the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday. But more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that's the best of America.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg referred to his willingness to face down Republicans on their own turf, opening his speech by saying, “I’m Pete Buttigieg, and you might recognize me from Fox News.”

Former players from Mankato West High School, where Walz coached football, took the stage shortly before the Minnesota governor accepted the nomination.

Coach.

Walz tied his personal history to his policy goals. ”Let me just say this—even if you've never experienced the hell of infertility, I guarantee you know somebody who has,” he said. “I remember praying each night for a call with good news, the pit in my stomach when the phone would ring, and the agony when we heard the treatments hadn't worked. It took me and Gwen years. But we had access to fertility treatments and when our daughter was finally born, we named her Hope. Hope, Gus, Gwen—you are my whole world. I love you all so much.



“I'm letting you in on how we started our family because that's a big part of what this election is about—freedom. When Republicans use that word, they mean that the government should be free to invade your doctor's office. Corporations free to pollute the air and water. Banks free to take advantage of customers. But when we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love. The freedom to make your own health care decisions. And, yeah, your kids' freedom to go to school without worrying they'll be shot dead in the halls.”

After Walz mentioned his son in his speech, Gus Walz stood and shouted, in tears, “That's my dad!”

Walz’s wife, Gwen, joined her husband on stage after his speech, showing a level of warmth that was starkly absent at the Republican National Convention.

On stage, Walz embraced Hope (his daughter and the concept).

This image was projected on a wall outside of the United Center …

… while this was inside the United Center.

