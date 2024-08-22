On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s campaign tried to co-opt Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Freedom”—the campaign anthem of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris—in a video it released on social media to troll Harris.

However.

Shortly after Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung posted the video, Beyoncé smacked the campaign with a cease-and-desist, and Cheung quietly deleted the post. No word yet on whether that came with an apology, but it seems pretty unlikely given it’s Trump we’re talking about.

Playing unauthorized music is as much of a Trump-rally tradition as his . . . dancing?

x Trump “dancing” at his Bronx rally. pic.twitter.com/n8FrNUhxlB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 24, 2024

The track in that video is Sam & Dave’s 1966 song “Hold On I’m Coming,” and Trump is being sued for using it by the family of Isaac Hayes, who wrote the song. The suite alleges “134 counts of copyright infringement after asking the campaign to refrain from using the hit song,” according to Axios.

It’s far from the first time an artist has sued the Trump campaign. Remember when Neil Young sued Trump for using “Rockin’ in the Free World” in 2020?

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” the suit said. “However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

It’s notable that Young personally approved Harris running mate Tim Walz’s request to use “Rockin’ in the Free World” for his theme song at the convention Wednesday. Just like Beyoncé did when the Harris campaign asked to use “Freedom.”

x I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m running for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6qAM32btjj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2024

In 2020, artist Eddy Grant sued over Trump’s using “Electric Avenue” in an online ad. And all the way back in 2016, British rocker Paul Rodgers threatened to sue when Trump used his hit “All Right Now,” which Rodgers wrote for his band Free, at that year’s Republican National Convention.

Other notable clashes Trump has had with musical artists were detailed by Daily Kos’ Walter Einenkel, and included Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty’s estate, the Rolling Stones, and:

And all Trump has got is Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, and the musty rock of Sixwire, which churned out golden oldies in the interminable pauses in last month’s RNC proceedings.

It’s no wonder they’re trying to steal Democrats’ star power. There was the amazing dance-party roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, and the John Legend and Stevie Wonder performances on Wednesday. Pop star Pink is on the schedule for Thursday, and rumors have been flying around for days about who else might just show up.

Ready to volunteer for this election? Our friends at Sister District do an excellent job mobilizing folks to support Democrats in strategic places. Click to join Sister District's National Phonebank and make calls to voters in crucial states.

