The Democratic National Convention has been a joyous and positive affair. Speakers have taken their shots at the GOP ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance, but it is hard not to when those guys keep being so weird about everything.

Wednesday’s events were capped off by a tremendous speech from the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Across the aisle in MAGA-land, Vance was sent out to do the media rounds and attempt damage control.

It went pretty poorly.

NBC News’ Tom Llamas asked the Ohio senator about Walz’s assertion that Vance “trashed your own people in your best-selling novel, and that your career was funded by Silicon Valley billionaires.” Vance responded the way he would for the rest of his humiliating night, calling it “a nasty personal attack” before launching into rote campaign talking points.

Things were no better when Vance appeared on CNN, where he complained that DNC speakers did not have “a lot of positive vision” for our country’s future. Host Jake Tapper proceeded to play not one, not two, but three separate videos of Democratic speakers going after Vance for things he’s said and done.

When shown a clip of military veteran and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling out Vance’s 2021 claim that Americans without children have “no physical commitment to the future of this country,” Vance responded that the Democrat was taking “a sarcastic remark” he made and distorting it. It wasn’t a sarcastic remark.

When shown Rep. Jamie Raskin pointing out that Trump needed to choose a new running mate because the MAGA base wanted to literally kill the last guy, Vance responded that Raskin and the Democratic Party are “people who somehow always make themselves the victims.”

Tapper finished by showing a clip of Walz calling out Vance and Trump’s fealty to the radical Project 2025 agenda and the billionaire class. Vance just launched into lies about how great things were during the Trump administration—the one that ended with a deadly and mismanaged pandemic.

Vance’s sad media blitz ended with this memorable (and satisfying) moment: While prattling on about how he would “welcome” an endorsement from anti-vaxxer and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his feed was cut off mid-sentence.

x Why did @ABC cut off @JDVance in the middle of his interview? pic.twitter.com/SPnZvqqxYp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

