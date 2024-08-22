From the moment she entered the race, polls began moving in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. However, according to far-right outlet Newsmax, reporting that Harris is ahead is “almost like election meddling.”

As Media Matters for America reported on Tuesday, Newsmax host Rob Schmitt is concerned about letting Americans see Harris’ good numbers.

“I think that when you put a poll out there that makes it look like Kamala is doing well,” Schmitt said, “it creates the idea in a lot of people's minds that aren't intelligent enough to think for themselves that ‘Oh, she must be better than I think she is.’”

“I mean, this kind of polling, in my opinion, is dangerous,” he continued, “and it's almost like election meddling in a way to put a poll out there like that and have it this skewed.”

Except it’s not “a poll.” It’s pretty much every poll put out recently.

Since entering the race on July 21, Harris has made large gains with low-income Americans, with young women, with people of color, and especially with people who have a “somewhat unfavorable” view of Donald Trump, according to New York Times data from battleground states released on Thursday.

What groups has she lost support with in those states? Not many, as it turns out. Just “somewhat” and “very” conservative voters, Republicans, and those with a very favorable view of Trump. In other words, people who were almost certainly never going to vote for her in the first place.

So it makes complete sense that Harris now leads national polling averages compiled by The New York Times and 538. She leads even in the average put out by the conservative outlet Real Clear Politics.

Harris is simply ahead in national polling. She’s not ahead by a huge amount. She’s certainly not so far ahead that Democrats don’t know they’ll need to work like crazy to win this election. But … she’s ahead.

Hey, at least, conservatives will always have Rasmussen.

