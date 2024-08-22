A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

25 joyous photos from the third night of the DNC

From Oprah to former football players from Mankato West High School taking the stage to cheer their coach on, the surprises kept coming.

Republicans are flailing in response to fantastic DNC

Their damage control just isn’t working.

Trump sinks deeper into hatred while Democrats unite in joy

Trump’s dog whistles have turned into bullhorns.

Vance speaks to crowd of tens as Trump campaign deflates

Did the press outnumber potential voters?

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug warns the US that liberals are EXACTLY like Communists

Don’t go red!

Tim Walz positively nails his big DNC moment

“Never underestimate a public school teacher.”

Trump and Vance use rally to whine about conspiracies and 'mean tweets'

“Mean tweets” and world peace, indeed.

RFK Jr. seems to be looking for the exit—and potential Trump gig

Those two deserve each other.

Watch Harris own some of the worst people Trump brought us

Just a little reminder of what makes this former prosecutor tick.

You have to watch Stevie Wonder's surprise performance at the DNC

We’ll take joy over anger and Stevie over Kid Rock any day.

Hakeem Jeffries brings the joy to the DNC with his trademark flair

Jeffries’ comparison of Donald Trump to that old boyfriend you can’t get rid of was perfect.

Bill Clinton struck speechless for first time ever by Trump's weirdness

Two words: Hannibal Lecter.

Amanda Gorman delivers inspiring new poem to the DNC

The young poet provided yet another inspiring moment.

Oprah comes for JD Vance at the DNC, and the crowd loves it

She wants to protect childless cat ladies and their animals.

Surprise! Trump is lying about protest chaos at DNC

We’re shocked.

Harris campaign ads target anti-Asian hate and protecting Obamacare

American Asian communities are a critical demographic, making up 6% of potential voters.



